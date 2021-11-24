Former President Donald Trump appeared on Hannity last night and promoted his new book of photography from his time in the White House titled Our Journey Together.

Sean Hannity asked his guest to explain a particular caption of a photo of Mark Zuckerberg in a formal White House dining setting, the caption of which painted the Facebook founder in a less than flattering light.

Hannity said “I love the fact that, in very Trumpian fashion, you have a picture of Mark Zuckerberg coming to the White House, and you write ‘Mark Zuckerberg would come to the White House, kiss my ass. His censorship is terrible for America. His campaign contributions even worse!'”

“Tell us about that and look at the amount of money in terms of support for Democratic candidates and to defeat you,” the Fox News host continued. “Why such a different posture in private with you versus what he was doing to sabotage you behind the scenes?”

Trump’s reply was just about what one would expect these days. It started with nice things that included First Lady Melania Trump, then quickly veered into his white whale obsession, and a quick shout out to fellow conspiracy theorist Mollie Hemingway, before returning to the question at hand.

“He would come to the White House trying to get goodies,” Trump obliquely said of Zuckerberg’s visits. “He didn’t do too well.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com