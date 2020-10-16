President Donald Trump explained his $400 million dollars of debt he currently owes during Thursday night’s NBC Town Hall hosted by Savannah Guthrie, saying that “some of it, I did as favors to? institutions that wanted to loan me money.”

The curious comment came in the context of a blockbuster New York Times report that was based on years of Trump tax returns it had obtained which revealed that President Trump has debts of approximately $421 million that he has personally guaranteed and will come due in the next four years.

Guthrie asked, “The question is, on behalf of voters, who do you owe $421 million to?”

“First of all, what they did is illegal,” Trump opened by hitting the New York Times, adding “Also, the numbers are alwrong, with the numbers they released.”

Trump then explained that much of the debt is due to his real estate business but that when he decided to run, he is “very underleveraged.” Trump did admit to having ” a very, very small percentage of debt” before explaining “in fact some of it, I did as favors to institutions that wanted to loan me money.”

Watch above via NBC.

