President Donald Trump reportedly failed to tell Fox News host Sean Hannity about his coronavirus test status on Thursday just hours after he tested positive.

Multiple people familiar with the matter reportedly told the Wall Street Journal that Trump, during his appearance on Hannity, failed to disclose his positive result from a rapid test for Covid-19, right before a second test confirmed his status.

“Mr. Trump received a positive result on Thursday evening before making an appearance on Fox News in which he didn’t reveal those results,” WSJ reported. “Instead, he confirmed earlier reports that one of his top aides had tested positive for coronavirus and mentioned the second test he had taken that night for which he was awaiting results.”

Trump told Hannity, “I’ll get my test back either tonight or tomorrow morning,” and said, “Whether we quarantine, or whether we have it, I don’t know.”

In the same interview, Trump ripped Fox News’ Chris Wallace and John Roberts, declaring, “Fox is a much different place than it used to be, Sean.”

Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 early on Friday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.

Not long after the announcement, Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Hospital.

