Trump Falls for Twitter Parody Account of His 78-Year-Old Sister, Thanks Her For Claiming He ‘Won’ Election

President Donald Trump fell for a parody account of his 78-year-old sister Elizabeth Trump Grau — who is known for staying out of the public eye — even thanking her for claiming he “won” the 2020 election.

The account, @TheBettyTrump, which is run by someone who certainly is not Elizabeth Trump, posted a statement Wednesday claiming that she was ready to break her silence following the election.

This election inspired me to break my silence and speak out on behalf of my family. My brother Don won this election and will fight this to the very end. We’ve always been a family of fighters. We are all so very proud of him and the job he has done for our country. 4 MORE YEARS! — Betty Trump (@TheBettyTrump) November 18, 2020

The account then proceeded to incessantly post tweets in support of the president — also bashing former President Barack Obama and Democratic leaders, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA):

So embarrassed to share a name with @ewarren, of all people. Make Elizabeth Great Again! — Betty Trump (@TheBettyTrump) November 19, 2020

Presumably unaware that the account was run by someone other than the president’s sister, conservative podcast host Wayne Dupree wrote an article regarding the account, claiming that the post “proves how much she believes in her brother.”

Also unaware that his sister has not spent the last three days tweeting in support of his presidency, Trump shared Dupree’s article in a retweet that read “Thank you Elizabeth, LOVE!”

The parody account then took to Twitter to explain that they are in fact a parody account:

I would’ve clarified sooner that I was a parody but I certainly didn’t anticipate President Trump himself taking notice of the account. Don’t blame @WayneDupreeShow… it’s on me for not making that clear. Hope y’all will forgive me – feel bad for creating any confusion. LOVE! — Betty Trump (@TheBettyTrump) November 20, 2020

They later took to Twitter again to respond to the president, expressing their love in return:

