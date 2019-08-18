President Donald Trump falsely claimed The New York Times was losing money, before turning around and claiming the newspaper that he frequently attacks would endorse him in 2020.

“The New York Times will be out of business soon after I leave office, hopefully in 6 years. They have Zero credibility and are losing a fortune,” Trump said Sunday evening after returning to the White House from a vacation in New Jersey.

The New York Times will be out of business soon after I leave office, hopefully in 6 years. They have Zero credibility and are losing a fortune, even now, especially after their massive unfunded liability. I’m fairly certain they’ll endorse me just to keep it all going! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019

Trump then claimed the paper would “endorse me just to keep it all going!”

New York Times correspondent and MSNBC analyst Peter Baker responded with a fact-check in a follow up.

“Revenues up, subscriptions at a record high, profits at $37.9 million in the second quarter,” Baker said.

Fact check: Revenues up, subscriptions at a record high, profits at $37.9 million in the second quarter. https://t.co/ZqWCIsu4Zu — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 19, 2019

The New York Times Company President Mark Thompson said in an August press release that “we added 197,000 net new digital-only subscriptions, 131,000 of which came from our core news product and the rest from our rapidly expanding Cooking and Crossword products. Today, The Times has 4.7 million total subscriptions.”

