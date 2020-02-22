Trump Fingers Schiff as Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite WHILE Smearing Bernie as Russia Favorite

President Donald Trump this weekend retweeted several people on the topic of Russian interference, particularly with regard to Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and ranted in his own tweets about “Russia, Russia, Russia” too, singling out Rep. Adam Schiff in the process.

Trump reportedly flipped out on outgoing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire over his having briefed members of Congress that Russia was attempting to help the Trump campaign in 2020, because Democrats could “use it against him.” Which certainly did happen.

This week also saw news break that 2020 candidate Sanders was an additional object of attempted Russian assistance, which efforts Sanders promptly denounced.

Trump retweeted people suggesting that the Democrats are trying to smear Bernie Sanders with what he and supporters have called the Russia “hoax” because Sanders isn’t the favored candidate of the DNC.



–



Trump added his own tweet to the mix, bringing up “Russia, Russia, Russia” and singling out Schiff, whose presence at the briefing this week particularly agitated the president. He appears to be suggesting that Schiff is leaking the intel, and suggesting, as the retweets did, that Sanders is being targeted for a smear by his own fellow liberals.

Democrats in the Great State of Nevada (Which, because of the Economy, Jobs, the Military & Vets, I will win in November), be careful of Russia, Russia, Russia. According to Corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff, they are pushing for Crazy Bernie Sanders to win. Vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

The first retweet above, which says “Democrat party elites” are trying to “destroy” Sanders, is from a writer at The Federalist. Like that publication, which has pointed the Russian finger at Sanders on many occasions, Trump himself did so at his own rally just last night.

He brought up the spat between Tulsi Gabbard and Hillary Clinton over Russia. He said he knows Gabbard is no “agent of Russia.” He then said the Democrats are trying to “start a rumor” that “Putin wants to make sure I get elected.”

“Doesn’t he want to see who the Democrat is going to be?” Trump asked. “Wouldn’t he rather have, let’s say, Bernie? Wouldn’t he rather have Bernie, who honeymooned in Moscow?”

That was on Friday night. On Saturday morning, he posted the tweets suggesting the Democrats are trying to smear Sanders unfairly because they don’t like him. Quite a change. Like the difference between morning and night.

Fox’s Pete Hegseth has his own theory about who the REAL Russian agents are, by the way, which fits, in a way, with the President’s Saturday tweeting.

