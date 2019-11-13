President Donald Trump has been busy offering counter-programming on Wednesday during the first public impeachment hearings. He’s tweeted 13 times since the start of testimonies, and also dropped this wild video attacking Democrats:

“They’re trying to stop me, because I’m fighting for you. And I’ll never let that happen.” — President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ch0N1SWShe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2019

“What’s going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” Trump says in the video. “The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges, they want to take away everything.”

Everything people. EVERYTHING.

“We can never let this happen, we’re fighting to drain the swamp and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” he adds. “It’s all very simple: they’re trying to stop me, because I’m fighting for you, and I’ll never let that happen.”

It’s simple people. Meanwhile, U.S. officials George Kent and William Taylor testified before the House Intelligence Committee that the administration sought to pressure Ukraine into announcing investigations into the family of Trump’s political rival Joe Biden. They testified that military aid was withheld pending an announcement of those investigations, which Democrats argue is an abuse of power, possibly an impeachable offense.

