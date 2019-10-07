Journalists, politicians, and Hollywood writers were all similarly disturbed by President Donald Trump’s claims that he would “totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey” should the nation challenge his “great and unmatched wisdom,” Monday.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Politico’s Chief Washington Correspondent, Ryan Lizza, responded, “This is objectively insane. There is no other way to describe it. It does not matter whether you’re a reporter, a conservative, a liberal, a Republican, a Democrat. This is simply insane,” while New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie posted, “it is very cool and good that this man can, at any time and for any reason, launch a nuclear strike and wipe millions of people from the earth.”

This is objectively insane. There is no other way to describe it. It does not matter whether you’re a reporter, a conservative, a liberal, a Republican, a Democrat. This is simply insane. https://t.co/s6vW3sYbel — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 7, 2019

it is very cool and good that this man can, at any time and for any reason, launch a nuclear strike and wipe millions of people from the earth https://t.co/qbrOUhUvVp — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 7, 2019

“This moron is now taking like he’s the Wizard of Oz. ‘My great and unmatcherated wisdom!’ This is the demented villain that will cost our allies their lives and freedom,” declared Chernobyl writer and producer Craig Mazin. “Congrats, @SenateGOP… hope the tax cut was worth it.”

This moron is now taking like he’s the Wizard of Oz. “My great and unmatcherated wisdom!” This is the demented villain that will cost our allies their lives and freedom. Congrats, @SenateGOP… hope the tax cut was worth it. https://t.co/Hzt7uP887B — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) October 7, 2019

The Wire writer David Simon commented, “This is insane,” while former British MP George Galloway replied simply, “Jesus man…”

Jesus man… — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) October 7, 2019

“This new policy is all about ending the Forever War, and also, if you make me look bad in implementing it, I’ll Destroy and Obliterate you,” mocked the Washington Post‘s Greg Sargent, while HuffPost senior reporter Zach Carter proclaimed, “This is very straightforward authoritarian language.”

"this new policy is all about ending the Forever War, and also, if you make me look bad in implementing it, I'll Destroy and Obliterate you" https://t.co/2VI79Wfzlc — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 7, 2019

This is very straightforward authoritarian language. https://t.co/BgyDTT8q2j — Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) October 7, 2019

The Blaze’s Jason Howerton wrote, “Find you someone who loves you like Trump loves Trump,” while CNN’s Chris Cillizza observed, “Oh yeah, very normal stuff here.”

"In my great and unmatched wisdom" Find you someone who loves you like Trump loves Trump. https://t.co/HdDnpDho6Z — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 7, 2019

"I, in my great and unmatched wisdom" Oh yeah, very normal stuff here. https://t.co/5VZc0Te2rP — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 7, 2019

MSNBC contributor Joyce Alene remarked, “Foreign policy by tweet is the worst foreign policy, coming from the worst president; one who has proven over and over that his conduct warrants prompt impeachment,” and MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake noted, “Threatening to obliterate the economy of a NATO ally is probably not going to reassure any of Trump’s critics on Syria policy.”

Foreign policy by tweet is the worst foreign policy, coming from the worst president; one who has proven over and over that his conduct warrants prompt impeachment. https://t.co/ngSsL9kYzY — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 7, 2019

Threatening to obliterate the economy of a NATO ally is probably not going to reassure any of Trump's critics on Syria policy. https://t.co/FVjnOth0k4 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 7, 2019

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) claimed it was, “Not a coincidence that Trump is talking like a ‘Dear Leader’ after watching Republicans go on TV and say he is above the law and can do whatever he wants without consequences,” while The American Conservative senior editor Daniel Larison wrote, “It wouldn’t be Trump’s foreign policy if there weren’t an insane threat of destroying another country added to the mix.”

Not a coincidence that Trump is talking like a "Dear Leader" after watching Republicans go on TV and say he is above the law and can do whatever he wants without consequences https://t.co/emOgWA8WXT — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 7, 2019

It wouldn't be Trump's foreign policy if there weren't an insane threat of destroying another country added to the mix https://t.co/eD7kg71RWh — Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) October 7, 2019

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake declared, “I never thought I would live to see an American President speak this way, using language the can only be described as authoritarian. Fellow Republicans, where is the line?”

I never thought I would live to see an American President speak this way, using language the can only be described as authoritarian. Fellow Republicans, where is the line? https://t.co/UzYM1ciGnY — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 7, 2019

Here’s a sampling of other reactions:

Imagine walking into a voting booth and voting for a guy who says this. pic.twitter.com/O8wdwKrjL3 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 7, 2019

Every time I think you can't get any sicker, more twisted and be a bigger, more dangerous malignant-narcissist sociopath…you prove me wrong… #Trump #Turkey #ISIS #Syria — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 7, 2019

President of US is unwell. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 7, 2019

You lost me on total and unmatched wisdom — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 7, 2019

Channeling your inner Frank Morgan — Guy Adami (@GuyAdami) October 7, 2019

I….holy shit “My great and unmatched wisdom”? Threatening to “obliterate” the country that you just handed America’s Middle East agenda? Impeachment can’t come fast enough. Our democracy may not withstand a creature like this in our highest office.https://t.co/NrI5LjAmed — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 7, 2019

Now signing off all of my emails with "In my great and unmatched wisdom" https://t.co/vAJWTvIVW7 — Sarah Mimms (@mimms) October 7, 2019

The president of the US, threatening to "totally destroy and obliterate" the economy of a NATO ally. And that's before you even get into the "great and unmatched wisdom" stuff. Welcome to Monday. https://t.co/9BMSS07g2c — Martyn McLaughlin (@MartynMcL) October 7, 2019

No but for real wtf is this? https://t.co/GeoDsSvsGR — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 7, 2019

Is it me or is this utterly demented? https://t.co/R07aRB6enD — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 7, 2019

As Trump notes, he's a real expert on destroying economies. Just look at American manufacturing – or any of his casino projects. The guy is telling the truth. https://t.co/NozYnWqvWF — Max I-was-saying-Boourns (@themaxburns) October 7, 2019

what on earth pic.twitter.com/HVceYX9bHf — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 7, 2019

