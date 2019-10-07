comScore

Trump Freaks Out Twitter With ‘Objectively Insane’ Threat to ‘Totally Destroy and Obliterate’ Turkey’s Economy

By Charlie NashOct 7th, 2019, 1:09 pm
Trump freaks out everyone on Twitter with aggressive remarks about Turkey

Journalists, politicians, and Hollywood writers were all similarly disturbed by President Donald Trump’s claims that he would “totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey” should the nation challenge his “great and unmatched wisdom,” Monday.

Politico’s Chief Washington Correspondent, Ryan Lizza, responded, “This is objectively insane. There is no other way to describe it. It does not matter whether you’re a reporter, a conservative, a liberal, a Republican, a Democrat. This is simply insane,” while New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie posted, “it is very cool and good that this man can, at any time and for any reason, launch a nuclear strike and wipe millions of people from the earth.”

“This moron is now taking like he’s the Wizard of Oz. ‘My great and unmatcherated wisdom!’ This is the demented villain that will cost our allies their lives and freedom,” declared Chernobyl writer and producer Craig Mazin. “Congrats, @SenateGOP… hope the tax cut was worth it.”

The Wire writer David Simon commented, “This is insane,” while former British MP George Galloway replied simply, “Jesus man…”

“This new policy is all about ending the Forever War, and also, if you make me look bad in implementing it, I’ll Destroy and Obliterate you,” mocked the Washington Post‘s Greg Sargent, while HuffPost senior reporter Zach Carter proclaimed, “This is very straightforward authoritarian language.”

The Blaze’s Jason Howerton wrote, “Find you someone who loves you like Trump loves Trump,” while CNN’s Chris Cillizza observed, “Oh yeah, very normal stuff here.”

MSNBC contributor Joyce Alene remarked, “Foreign policy by tweet is the worst foreign policy, coming from the worst president; one who has proven over and over that his conduct warrants prompt impeachment,” and MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake noted, “Threatening to obliterate the economy of a NATO ally is probably not going to reassure any of Trump’s critics on Syria policy.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) claimed it was, “Not a coincidence that Trump is talking like a ‘Dear Leader’ after watching Republicans go on TV and say he is above the law and can do whatever he wants without consequences,” while The American Conservative senior editor Daniel Larison wrote, “It wouldn’t be Trump’s foreign policy if there weren’t an insane threat of destroying another country added to the mix.”

Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake declared, “I never thought I would live to see an American President speak this way, using language the can only be described as authoritarian. Fellow Republicans, where is the line?”

Here’s a sampling of other reactions:

