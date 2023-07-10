Trump Fumes Over Iowa’s GOP Governor Staying ‘NEUTRAL’ and Refusing to Endorse Him: ‘I Don’t Invite Her to Events!’

Former president Donald Trump angrily grappled with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’s (R) decision to stay neutral in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus, explaining that he didn’t even bother to invite her to his events in a jealous Truth Social post:

I love Iowa, protected & expanded Ethanol, got 28 Billion Dollars from China for our great Farmers, ended the Estate (Death!) Tax on farms, made the best TRADE deals in history (USMCA, China, & many more), introduced the World to our FARMERS, & kept Iowa’s “First in the Nation” status. I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain “NEUTRAL.” I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!

Evidently, Trump claims responsibility for Reynolds’s ascension to the governor’s mansion in Des Moines because of his appointment of former governor Terry Branstad as ambassador to China. As the incumbent lieutenant governor at the time of Branstad’s appointment, Reynolds succeeded him before winning the office for herself in 2018 and then again in 2022 by a nearly 20-point margin.

Reynolds has declared her neutrality in the race, but has also been happy to attend candidates’ events when she’s invited, which has been often, given her popularity in the state and the presidential hopefuls’ desire to be associated with her.

As early as March, Reynolds began appearing on the campaign trail with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even before he had made his campaign official, declaring on one occasion that “He is just getting warmed up. This guy is a man on a mission.”

Reynolds has also appeared at events with former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (“She has a servant’s heart, I can tell you without hesitation,” said Reynolds at the time) and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (“I’m really proud to have Senator Scott here with me”).

In a statement endorsing Reynolds last year, Trump called her a “strong Leader and fantastic Governor.”

