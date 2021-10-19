Trump Gets Obliterated For ‘Vile, Disgusting’ Attacks on Colin Powell: ‘No Class, No Grace’

Former President Donald Trump sparked public fury by attacking former Secretary of State Colin Powell the day after his death.

As the political and media worlds reflect on Powell’s life after his passing from Covid-related complications, Trump provided a…different, angry reaction to the news on Tuesday.

Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace.

This was markedly different from the eulogy offered by President Joe Biden, and also the statement from Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence.

Colin Powell was a true American Patriot who served our Nation with distinction in uniform, as a four-star general, National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and as 65th Secretary of State. Karen and I are praying for his wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 18, 2021

Since Trump chose to air his personal grievances and lash out at Powell instead of offering a compassionate response to the decorated public servant’s passing, the former president’s statement was torn apart by political observers. A common theme among the detractors is many of them sense Trump’s jealousy for the media’s coverage on Powell’s death and the public mourning that surrounds it.

Uses someone else’s death as a moment to complain about his media treatment and attack Republicans not aligned with him. pic.twitter.com/ch924xaqSE — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) October 19, 2021

Trump mocks Colin Powell because, of course, Donald is jealous of the news coverage of the general and Secretary of State’s death.

Such a classy guy, that Donald.https://t.co/jk4SKpcv8K — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) October 19, 2021

Hard to believe the former president who savaged McCain and John Dingell after they passed wasn’t more gracious tho — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2021

I normally wouldn’t retweet any of this but this one’s so spectacular, so jealous of the coverage and so very lazy it’s truly a masterpiece of the format. https://t.co/UKXdPjflk4 — Mitchell Prothero (@mitchprothero) October 19, 2021

Imagine, just imagine, if a Democrat and especially Squad member had put out a statement like this mocking Powell’s death. Republicans & media would be up in arms. But it’s Trump, so we all just shrug and move on. He is graded on a totally different curve to the rest of the world https://t.co/Kns8zV3RuS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 19, 2021

This line from Trump’s Colin Powell statement stood out for me, considering the source. “He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans.” — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 19, 2021

Trump’s statement about Colin Powell tells you everything you need to know about what sort of person he is. Still amazing that 74 million people voted for him — AFTER watching four years of this behavior. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 19, 2021

Defend this statement, ANY Republican. Please. Try. pic.twitter.com/qgp4VW0ioO — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 19, 2021

Rather than retweet Trump’s statement on Colin Powell, further polluting this website, I think I will just tweet Powell’s 13 rules, which are helpful rules that Trump appears to have never followed. https://t.co/EmKSUe2hhu — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 19, 2021

Reading – but deliberately not sharing – Trump’s statement on the passing of Colin Powell is another reminder there really is no bottom. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 19, 2021

What a vile, disgusting “statement.” Your character is so glaringly lacking that you would stoop so low to make yourself fell better – about yourself. General Powell was an American hero who will be held in high regard in our history. You will not be. pic.twitter.com/qgySNAL82C — Ron Christie (@Ron_Christie) October 19, 2021

No class, no grace — and a role model for too many Americans. pic.twitter.com/3mSHwP78dV — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 19, 2021

Trump again takes the opportunity to make a news story that has nothing to do with him – all about HIM. pic.twitter.com/hI5BCDaRQO — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 19, 2021

From Mediaite’s Caleb Howe:

I feel he could make his emails much shorter by just saying “Imagine what a piece of shit would say. That.”https://t.co/2R9j6DF7yY — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 19, 2021

