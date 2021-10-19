Trump Gets Obliterated For ‘Vile, Disgusting’ Attacks on Colin Powell: ‘No Class, No Grace’

By Ken MeyerOct 19th, 2021, 10:59 am
 

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump sparked public fury by attacking former Secretary of State Colin Powell the day after his death.

As the political and media worlds reflect on Powell’s life after his passing from Covid-related complications, Trump provided a…different, angry reaction to the news on Tuesday.

Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace.

This was markedly different from the eulogy offered by President Joe Biden, and also the statement from Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence.

Since Trump chose to air his personal grievances and lash out at Powell instead of offering a compassionate response to the decorated public servant’s passing, the former president’s statement was torn apart by political observers. A common theme among the detractors is many of them sense Trump’s jealousy for the media’s coverage on Powell’s death and the public mourning that surrounds it.

From Mediaite’s Caleb Howe:

