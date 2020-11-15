Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton was on ABC’s This Week Sunday slamming President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede and his evidence-free claims of voter fraud so massive it would change the results of the election.

“Where’s the evidence? As every day goes by, it’s clearer there isn’t any evidence. If the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump’s misrepresentations, it’s not surprising they believe it. It’s critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened,” Bolton said.

Trump clearly noticed and took to Twitter hours later to go after Bolton — who he hired to serve in his administration — “one of the dumbest people in government”:

“John Bolton was one of the dumbest people in government that I’ve had the ‘pleasure’ to work with. A sullen, dull and quiet guy, he added nothing to National Security except, ‘Gee, let’s go to war.’ Also, illegally released much Classified Information. A real dope!” he tweeted.

