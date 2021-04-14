Trump Goes After Murkowski, ‘Crazy’ Liz Cheney After Trashing McConnell, Getting NRSC Award at GOP Event

Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Republicans Wednesday night with a statement going after Senator Lisa Murkowski and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, following his recent broadside at Mitch McConnell.

“Great news for the Republican Party!” Trump said in his statement. “Senator Lisa Murkowski said she is ‘still weighing whether she will run again’ for the Senate in Alaska. In other words, there is a chance that she won’t run! Wouldn’t that be great?”‘

He also went after “Crazy Liz Cheney” and said the only way she could win is if too many candidates run against her, thus “splitting the vote.” Trump said he will make an endorsement soon.

INBOX: New Trump statement slamming Lisa Murkowski: pic.twitter.com/y84i3FxCNl — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 14, 2021

McConnell was asked about Trump attacking him earlier this week and said, “What I’m concentrating on is the future. And what we are confronted with here is a totally left-wing administration with a slight majority in the House, a 50/50 Senate, trying to transform America into something no one voted for last year.”

Top Senate Republican John Thune was asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace this week about Trump attacking McConnell and what the former president said about Thune himself months ago.

Thune similarly dismissed the comments and talked up GOP unity, saying, “Republicans are much better off when we’re united and working to defeat Democrats. And I think the one thing that should unite President Trump, Mitch McConnell, myself, others who are running for reelection this year, is getting candidates on the field who are electable in a general election. That should unite us because the best thing we can do to save this country is to get the majority back in the United States Senate in 2022.”

