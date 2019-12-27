President Donald Trump ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this afternoon over her holding the articles of impeachment.

Pelosi tweeted earlier this week, “The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct.”

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

Pelosi has said she wants to see a fair Senate trial. The president today tweeted in response, “So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress!”

So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

