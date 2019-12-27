comScore

Trump Goes After Pelosi: Wants Fairness After ‘Most Unfair Hearing in the History of the United States Congress’?

By Josh FeldmanDec 27th, 2019, 4:02 pm

Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

President Donald Trump ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this afternoon over her holding the articles of impeachment.

Pelosi tweeted earlier this week, “The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct.”

Pelosi has said she wants to see a fair Senate trial. The president today tweeted in response, “So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress!”

