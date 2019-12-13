President Donald Trump gave his first interview to the press following the House Judiciary Committee vote to approve two articles of impeachment drafted against him Friday afternoon.

During an oval office press spray sitting next to Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez, Trump repeated many of the same notes he has tweeted about. He baselessly claimed that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had admitted that she had been working on impeachment for two and a half years, which is not the case.

Trump misreported an interview in which Speaker Pelosi allegedly claimed: “We’ve been working on this for two and a half years.” Trump noted, “She was working on it, in other words, two years before we ever spoke to Ukraine, she said we’ve been working on impeachment for two and a half years.” The context of Pelosi’s comments was the Mueller investigation and not impeachment, but that did not deter Trump who added: “And the reporter was shocked when they got this answer because it showed she’s a liar.”

He followed by claiming that the impeachment proceedings, while a “very sad thing for our country” has been good for him politically.

The impeachment proceedings “seems to be very good for me politically,” Trump said, adding “the polls have gone through the roof because — especially with independent voters and especially in swing states, I can show you numbers nobody’s ever seen before.”

