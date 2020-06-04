President Donald Trump indulged himself on Twitter Thursday morning by slamming into his political foes again, boosting his allies, and saying very little about the continued national unrest over the death of George Floyd.

For most of the morning, Trump railed against the “witch hunt” investigation into whether his presidential campaign worked with to Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election. To this end, Trump also praised Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for ripping into the Department of Justice and grilling Rod Rosenstein when the former deputy attorney general testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

This Witch Hunt should never have begun! https://t.co/zG9A34fSaO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

So many people hurt! https://t.co/DFxzGrHs5V — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Mueller should have never been appointed, although he did prove that I must be the most honest man in America! https://t.co/JjrTV2FKEt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

Trump also used much of his morning to retweet attacks against his foes from Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, throwing in a promo of his book for good measure. The president finally said something newsy when he responded to one of Kirk’s tweets by suggesting that his former adviser, Roger Stone, won’t be going to prison at the end of the month for witness tampering and lying to Congress.

“Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history,” Trump said. “He can sleep well at night!

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

When Trump did get around to the Floyd unrest, he made it clear he was less interested in protesters’ calls for racial justice and more so in his media coverage, the bad behavior of the rioters, and attacking his enemies some more.

How are they doing together? https://t.co/Orikyic1ia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

