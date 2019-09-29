President Donald Trump went on Sunday morning Twitter binge by retweeting a bunch of random supporters who trashed Fox News host Ed Henry for asking tough questions to conservative radio host Mark Levin.

The confrontation happened when Levin gave an interview to Fox & Friends Sunday and Henry peppered him with questions about whether it was “okay” for Trump to ask the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden. Levin was visibly irritated by Henry’s line of questioning, telling the Fox host he was “not honest” as he launched into his full-throttle defense of Trump.

That segment made a splash among Trump supporters, so the president started retweeting random accounts who said Levin laid waste to Henry during their confrontation:

In the midst of all this, Trump chose to retweet Mediate’s coverage on the Henry-Levin dustup.

Investigating Corruption is correct! https://t.co/kqn3pOZfoE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Thanks for reading, Mr. President. As of this writing, by the way, he is still retweeting.

Levin, however, was less than pleased with your humble narrator.

Mediate moron should post my entire appearance on Fox and leave his leftwing kook spin to his leftwing kook colleagues. Even so, please do listen! https://t.co/c1qJtHEKdv — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 29, 2019

[Photo via Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com