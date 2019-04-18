Trump Goes on Twitter Spree the Morning of Mueller Report: ‘PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!’

President Donald Trump was busy on Twitter Thursday morning, hours before the release of the redacted report from Robert Mueller’s investigation, with tweets of his own and retweets from his allies.

He kicked things off by blasting the “Greatest Political Hoax of all time” that was perpetuated by “Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats”:

The Greatest Political Hoax of all time! Crimes were committed by Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

Trump also retweeted tweets from Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, which were mostly about Hillary Clinton:

JW President @TomFitton appeared on “Fox and Friends First” to discuss AG Bill Barr’s testimony and Spygate: They know it’s spying. This is a joint operation between the DNC, the Clinton campaign, the FBI, and DOJ to target President @realDonaldTrump . https://t.co/8gSSNvoOxM pic.twitter.com/6GfTm4rDlg — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 18, 2019

On “Hannity”, @seanhannity discussed some key findings from Judicial Watch in regards to the Clinton cover-up: “We are finding out even more devastating information about how the deep state protected Hillary Clinton before turning their forces against @realDonaldTrump .” pic.twitter.com/1hduCu3Lvi — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 17, 2019

JW announced that it uncovered 422 pages of FBI documents showing evidence of “cover up” discussions related to the Clinton email system within Platte River Networks, one of the vendors who managed the Clinton email system.#ClintonEmailshttps://t.co/Y270in5TCb — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 18, 2019



Trump then shared a video posted by Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, showing how Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) had a different reaction when it came to the report from Kenneth Starr:

The Mueller report is expected to be released around 11:00 A.M. Attorney General William Barr will be hosting a press conference on the report at 9:30 A.M.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com