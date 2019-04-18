comScore

AG Barr Holds Mueller Press Conference

Trump Goes on Twitter Spree the Morning of Mueller Report: ‘PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!’

By Julio RosasApr 18th, 2019, 8:30 am

President Donald Trump was busy on Twitter Thursday morning, hours before the release of the redacted report from Robert Mueller’s investigation, with tweets of his own and retweets from his allies.

He kicked things off by blasting the “Greatest Political Hoax of all time” that was perpetuated by “Crooked, Dirty Cops and DNC/The Democrats”:

Trump also retweeted tweets from Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, which were mostly about Hillary Clinton:


Trump then shared a video posted by Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media, showing how Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) had a different reaction when it came to the report from Kenneth Starr:

The Mueller report is expected to be released around 11:00 A.M. Attorney General William Barr will be hosting a press conference on the report at 9:30 A.M.

