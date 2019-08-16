Trump Goes on Twitter Tear Blasting Rep. Tlaib: ‘Only Real Winner’ Is Grandmother Who ‘Doesn’t Have to See Her Now!’

President Donald Trump blasted both Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar tonight as the new faces of the Democratic party amid the international response to Israel barring them from visiting.

Tlaib today rejected a subsequent offer from Israel to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, saying, “I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

Trump reacted in a tweetstorm tonight saying, “Israel was very respectful & nice to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, allowing her permission to visit her ‘grandmother.’ As soon as she was granted permission, she grandstanded & loudly proclaimed she would not visit Israel. Could this possibly have been a setup? Israel acted appropriately!”

Israel was very respectful & nice to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, allowing her permission to visit her “grandmother.” As soon as she was granted permission, she grandstanded & loudly proclaimed she would not visit Israel. Could this possibly have been a setup? Israel acted appropriately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

He mockingly said in a subsequent tweet, “The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now!”

Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Like it or not, Tlaib and Omar are fast becoming the face of the Democrat Party. Cortez (AOC) is fuming, not happy about this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

[photo via Mark Wilson / Getty Images]

