Trump Goes on Twitter Tear Blasting Rep. Tlaib: ‘Only Real Winner’ Is Grandmother Who ‘Doesn’t Have to See Her Now!’

By Josh FeldmanAug 16th, 2019, 7:21 pm

President Donald Trump blasted both Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar tonight as the new faces of the Democratic party amid the international response to Israel barring them from visiting.

Tlaib today rejected a subsequent offer from Israel to visit her grandmother in the West Bank, saying, “I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

Trump reacted in a tweetstorm tonight saying, “Israel was very respectful & nice to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, allowing her permission to visit her ‘grandmother.’ As soon as she was granted permission, she grandstanded & loudly proclaimed she would not visit Israel. Could this possibly have been a setup? Israel acted appropriately!”

He mockingly said in a subsequent tweet, “The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now!”

