Trump Goes to Bat for ‘Wonderful’ Hope Hicks: Dems are Putting Her ‘Through Hell’

By Connor MannionJun 19th, 2019, 4:02 pm

President Donald Trump blasted House Democrats for bringing Hope Hicks to the Hill to testify, accusing congress members of dragging Hicks “through Hell.”

Trump also claimed “total exoneration” from Robert Mueller and accused his opponents of wanting a “Do Over.”

The president went on to question why Congress wasn’t investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails and said she should be in jail.

A 2018 report released by the Office of the Inspector General criticized the handling of the investigation into Clinton, but also found no political bias and supported the decision to not prosecute Clinton.

