Trump Gripes Indictments Against Him Are the Stuff of ‘Fourth World, Fifth World Countries’

Former President Donald Trump protested on Friday that the current indictments against him were election interference tactics inspired by “Third World, Fourth World, Fifth World countries.”

During a rally in Montgomery, Alabama just one day after his arraignment in Washington, D.C., Trump said:

The fact is that it’s not fair and it’s probably not legal what they’re doing. They want to interfere in my campaign. They want to interfere in the elections. A commonly used tactic in Third World countries. That’s where this tactic comes. Third World, Fourth World, Fifth World countries, and they’re taking it to a level that our country’s never seen. The fake charges put forth in their sham indictment are an outrageous criminalization of political speech. That’s all it is.

While the term “Fourth World” can be used to refer to “the poorest countries in the most undeveloped parts of the world in Africa, Asia, and Latin America,” according to Collins Dictionary. The Fifth World is a concept from Aztec mythology.

“They’re trying to make it illegal to question the results of a bad election,” he continued. “We’re not the ones trying to undermine American democracy. We are the ones fighting to save our democracy.”

Trump pleaded not guilty to four charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election on Thursday.

