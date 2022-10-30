Former President Donald Trump is defending his decision to allow his courses to host events for the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Golf tour despite the regime’s human rights record — telling a reporter “We have human rights issues in this country, too.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump — whose course in Doral is hosting this week’s LIV event — said he is not having second thoughts about opening up his properties to the circuit. He added that the PGA Tour — whose membership has been decimated by LIV offering, in some cases, hundreds of millions of dollars to top players — should have reached an accommodation with LIV Golf rather than fight them.

“They should have embraced instead of fighting,” Trump said. “You’re not going to beat these people. These people have great spirit, they’re phenomenal people and they have unlimited money — unlimited.”

LIV Golf has come under intense criticism from 9/11 families — who have denounced Trump and others involved with the circuit for taking “blood money.” Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf’s most recognizable player, called the Saudi regime “scary motherfuckers” — invoking the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

But Trump was unmoved when New York Times reporter Alan Blinder asked the former president about Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

“We have human rights issues in this country, too,” Trump said.

