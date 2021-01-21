Trump Has No Legal Team or Strategy For His Impending Impeachment Trial: NBC

Former President Donald Trump has no legal team or strategy prepared for his impending Senate impeachment trial, according to an NBC report, despite the harsh reality that it may begin next week.

The House of Representatives already voted to impeach Trump for the second time in his presidency last week, but the former president still has to face the Senate trial, and a number of senators, Democratic and likely several Republican ones, are certainly hoping to ensure he can never become president again.

The initial impeachment resolution charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” adding that he provoked his supporters at a Jan. 6 rally, sparking the following deadly attack on the Capitol.

“Members of the crowd he had addressed … unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the vice president, and congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts,” the resolution noted.

NBC attributed his failure to plan his defense to his general attitude throughout his last month in office, noting he was not keen on actually getting any work done.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani already disqualified himself from the role, revealing on Sunday that he will not represent the former president at the impeachment trial because he gave a speech at that same rally on Jan. 6.

Giuliani infamously called for “trial by combat” during his address, which, intended or not, may have encouraged the pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol that day.

“If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail,” he said to thousands of fans right before they attacked the Capitol. “So, let’s have trial by combat!”

Giuliani later told ABC’s Jonathan Karl he was a “witness” and therefore could not be on Trump’s defense team:

Rudy Giuliani now says he won’t on the Trump impeachment defense team. “Because I gave an earlier speech [at the January 6 Trump rally], I am a witness and therefore unable to participate in court or Senate chamber,” he tells me. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 18, 2021

“Rudy Giuliani now says he won’t on [sic] Trump impeachment defense team,” Karl wrote in a Twitter post. “Because I gave an earlier speech [at the January 6 Trump rally], I am a witness and therefore unable to participate in court or Senate chamber.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]