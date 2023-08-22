Trump Hits DeSantis In New Ad By Linking Recent Comments To Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden

Donald Trump released a new ad attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by linking recent comments of his to those made by President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

Over the weekend, DeSantis made some remarks that Trump supporters are now using against the governor.

“[I]f you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis said, referring to Trump’s social media site.

The ad begins with a narrator offering boilerplate about Americans who “want their country back” before a litany of Republican talking points are offered. The narrator then equates DeSantis to Biden and Clinton:

NARRATOR: Hillary made fun of them. CLINTON: You could put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. NARRATOR: Biden called them a threat. BIDEN: The MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundation of our republic.” NARRATOR: DeSantis degradingly called them “listless vessels.” No they aren’t, Ron. They’re great Americans, who know there’s one person who will always have their back.

The ad ends with Trump’s personal stamp of approval.

DeSantis has been running in second or third in most Republican primary polls, but like the rest of the field, he is way behind Trump. On Wednesday, the candidates will gather for their first debate, but Trump is skipping the event.

