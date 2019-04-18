Trump Hits Mueller Report While Watching Fox: ‘I Could Have Fired Everyone, Including Mueller’

President Donald Trump tweeted a defense of his actions laid out in the Mueller report while watching Fox News’ The Five Thursday afternoon.

Robert Mueller‘s final report includes a list of 10 episodes concerning the question of obstruction, including when POTUS told Don McGahn to fire Mueller but McGahn refused.

On The Five, Jesse Watters said, “Donald Trump did not obstruct justice. If anything, he obstructed injustice. He was being framed. He fought back. He beat the rap and now the Democrats don’t like the way he beat the rap. If you look at what happened today, the cover-up myth was totally exposed. There’s been no obstruction.”

Trump quoted Watters and said he could have “fired everyone, including Mueller,” but he didn’t.

“Donald Trump was being framed, he fought back. That is not Obstruction.” @JesseBWatters I had the right to end the whole Witch Hunt if I wanted. I could have fired everyone, including Mueller, if I wanted. I chose not to. I had the RIGHT to use Executive Privilege. I didn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

