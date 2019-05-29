President Donald Trump on Wednesday weighed in on Roy Moore floating a run for Senate, writing that while he had nothing against the Alabama Republican, he “cannot win” in the next election.

Moore is known for a particularly spectacular failure: managing to lose an Alabama senate seat to a Democrat, the now-Senator Doug Jones. His loss came after he was accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and other young women in the 1980s. Trump supported him throughout his campaign and up until his loss to Jones.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t.”

“If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories,” Trump continued. “Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

Trump’s rebuke of Moore comes after his son, Donald Trump Jr., instructed the Alabama Republican to “ride off into the sunset.”

[Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images]

