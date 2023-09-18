Trump Implores GOP to Do the Impossible, Use the 25th Amendment to Remove ‘Dumb as a ROCK’ Biden In Truth Social Rampage

Former president Donald Trump demanded that the Republican Party do the impossible and remove President Joe Biden from office using the 25th Amendment on Monday.

In a three-post rant largely focused on a deal struck between the Biden administration and Iran that will see five Americans exchanged for 5 Iranians and unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets.

“This absolutely ridiculous 6 Billion Dollar Hostage Deal with Iran has set a terrible PRECEDENT for the future. Buckel [sic] up, you are going to see some terrible things start to happen. The 3 years ago highly respected USA has become a laughingstock all over the WORLD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. VOTE TRUMP!!!” began Trump, who went on to boast that he “brought 58 HOSTAGES home from many different countries” without paying “anything.”

“They all understood they MUST LET THESE PEOPLE COME HOME! Toward the end, it got so that countries didn’t even start the conversation asking for money, because they knew they would not get it,” continued Trump. “Once you pay, you always pay, & MANY MORE HOSTAGES WILL BE TAKEN. Our grossly incompetent ‘leader,’ Crooked Joe Biden, gave 6 BILLION DOLLARS for 5 people. Iran gave ZERO for 5. He’s Dumb as a ROCK!”

Trump carried on the riot act by fuming that Republicans hadn’t somehow managed to remove Biden using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution:

After seeing what has happened to our beautiful USA in such a short period of time, including Afghanistan, Self Imposed Inflation, Energy Independence, the Horrors of the Open Border, NO VOTER I.D., & now, 6 Billion Dollars for 5 Hostages from Iran, I ASK, WHY HASN’T THE REPUBLICAN PARTY BEGUN THE PROCESS OF INVOKING THE 25th AMENDMENT AGAINST THE WORST & MOST INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, CROOKED JOE BIDEN? With these facts, they would have done it to us long ago!

The 25th Amendment allows a majority of the president’s own cabinet to vote to transfer the authority of the president to the vice president. It is not able to be initiated by the House of Representatives, which is the only elected body currently controlled by the GOP.

