Trump Insists He’s Not Frustrated and He ‘Never’ Offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials

After bashing the New York Times for their story on immigration and sanctuary cities, Trump insisted that he “never” offered pardons to Homeland Security officials.

“I never offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials, never ordered anyone to close our Southern Border (although I have the absolute right to do so, and may if Mexico does not apprehend the illegals coming to our Border), and am not ‘frustrated.'” Trump wrote. “It is all Fake & Corrupt News!”

I never offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials, never ordered anyone to close our Southern Border (although I have the absolute right to do so, and may if Mexico does not apprehend the illegals coming to our Border), and am not “frustrated.” It is all Fake & Corrupt News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

There have been multiple reports in recent days suggesting that Trump — who admittedly sounds frustrated in his tweet — is flustered, including a Newsday op-ed.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on the alleged pardon offer to Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, news that has since been widely reported.

BREAKING: In Calexico, CA last week, where POTUS told border agents to block asylum-seekers from entering the US contrary to law, Trump told CBP head McAleenan if he were sent to jail as a result, the president would pardon him, 2 Sr admin officials tell me. More on @CNN… — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 12, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Trump also called on Democrats to change immigration laws Saturday night.

Democrats must change the Immigration Laws FAST. If not, Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants – and this includes Gang Members, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Criminals of all shapes, sizes and kinds. CHANGE THE LAWS NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

He later insisted the US has the “absolute legal right” to send migrants to sanctuary cities.

