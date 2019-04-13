comScore

Trump Insists He’s Not Frustrated and He ‘Never’ Offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials

By Tamar AuberApr 13th, 2019, 8:32 pm

President Donald Trump was fired up Saturday night.

After bashing the New York Times for their story on immigration and sanctuary cities, Trump insisted that he “never” offered pardons to Homeland Security officials.

“I never offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials, never ordered anyone to close our Southern Border (although I have the absolute right to do so, and may if Mexico does not apprehend the illegals coming to our Border), and am not ‘frustrated.'” Trump wrote. “It is all Fake & Corrupt News!”

There have been multiple reports in recent days suggesting that Trump — who admittedly sounds frustrated in his tweet — is flustered, including a Newsday op-ed.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on the alleged pardon offer to Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan, news that has since been widely reported.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump also called on Democrats to change immigration laws Saturday night.

He later insisted the US has the “absolute legal right” to send migrants to sanctuary cities.

