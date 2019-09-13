Trump Insists National Security Adviser Role Is Easy ‘Because I Make All the Decisions’

President Donald Trump insisted the next person to fill the role of his national security adviser won’t have much to do because “I make all the decisions.”

“A lot of people want the job and it’s a great job. It’s great because it’s a lot of fun to work with Donald Trump and it’s very easy, actually, to work with him. You know why it’s easy? Because I make all the decisions,” Trump told reporters Thursday evening while departing for Baltimore.

Trump fired John Bolton earlier this week, citing differences on foreign policy. Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser following H.R. McMaster and Michael Flynn.

Flynn was ousted after he misled White House officials and Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with a Russian ambassador. McMaster resigned in 2018 and was replaced by Bolton as part of a shakeup.

Trump also discussed the possibility of appointing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to take on the NSA role in addition to his current duties.

“I think he’s fantastic, but actually spoke to Mike Pompeo about that, and he decided — and he and I — I get along with him so well, we have a lot of the same views and a couple of little different views, but he likes the idea of having somebody in there with them and I do too,” Trump said.

“I think that we will have an answer for you. We have 15 candidates, everybody wants it badly, as you can imagine, we will probably next week sometime make that decision,” he continued.

Watch above, via Fox News.

