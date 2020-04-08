President Donald Trump reacted to Bernie Sanders dropping out of the presidential race with a dig at Elizabeth Warren and a trolling invite for Sanders supporters to join the Republican party.

Sanders announced he was dropping out Wednesday morning after staying in the race for weeks against Joe Biden.

Trump mockingly tweeted, “Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!”

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

He added, “The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!”

Trump also apparently watched Sanders’ address, including the part where Sanders said he still wants to accumulate delegates. Trump tweeted, “What’s that all about?” (Sanders said he will stay on the ballot in all remaining states to keep getting delegates so that they will be able to influence the party platform at the convention).

Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

He also tweeted about “the Squad”:

Can’t see AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

