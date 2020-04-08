comScore

Trump Invites Bernie Supporters to Republican Party, Trolls Elizabeth Warren After Sanders Drops Out

By Josh FeldmanApr 8th, 2020, 12:12 pm
President Donald Trump reacted to Bernie Sanders dropping out of the presidential race with a dig at Elizabeth Warren and a trolling invite for Sanders supporters to join the Republican party.

Sanders announced he was dropping out Wednesday morning after staying in the race for weeks against Joe Biden.

Trump mockingly tweeted, “Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday!”

He added, “The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!”

Trump also apparently watched Sanders’ address, including the part where Sanders said he still wants to accumulate delegates. Trump tweeted, “What’s that all about?” (Sanders said he will stay on the ballot in all remaining states to keep getting delegates so that they will be able to influence the party platform at the convention).

He also tweeted about “the Squad”:

