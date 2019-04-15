Trump is Getting Messages From Former Obama Officials Appearing on Fox News

President Donald Trump shared a message he received from former Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan Monday morning after the ex-Obama administration official appeared on Fox News Monday morning for an interview with anchor Sandra Smith.

Amidst ongoing political debate over border security and presidential threats to shut down the Southern border — and perhaps the shipping of detained illegal immigrants to so-called “sanctuary cities” — Trump tweeted the following:

Mark Morgan, President Obama’s Border Patrol Chief, gave the following message to me: “President Trump, stay the course.” I agree, and believe it or not, we are making great progress with a system that has been broken for many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

The message that Trump is referencing comes from a January 8th interview with Law & Crime’s Brian Ross, in which Morgan implored Trump to “stay the course.” Details of that interview were then picked up by the Washington Post — which Smith referenced in her interview earlier Monday morning.

Trump’s touting of the comments from an Obama-era Border Patrol chief gives the impression of bipartisan support for what his critics have called a draconian zero-tolerance policy that has led to the controversial practice of family separation.

Trump followed up with another tweet outlining his shifting immigration policy:

Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held (Congress must fix the laws and loopholes) will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

