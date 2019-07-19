Trump is Grumbling About Amazon’s $10 Billion Deal With the Pentagon and GOP Lawmakers Are Frustrated
A number of Republicans in Congress are urging President Donald Trump to not interfere in military contract negotiations with Amazon, saying delays “will only damage our security.”
Trump has frequently complained about and singled out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos due to reporting about the Trump administration in The Washington Post — which is owned by Bezos. Amazon is negotiating with Defense Department over a Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract — in a process Trump is suggesting was not competitive.
ABC News reported that this comment prompted a letter from House Republicans urging Trump not to get involved with the contract negotiations.
“We believe it is essential for our national security to move forward as quickly as possible with the award and implementation of this contract,” the letter reads.
The contract battle is widely seen as between Amazon and Microsoft at this point.
[Image via Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images]
