President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration is moving to remove non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products from the U.S. market, including top-selling mint flavors.

“Not only is it a problem overall, but really specifically with respect for children,” Trump told reporters during an impromptu presser in the Oval Office. “We may very well have to do something very, very strong about it.”

While seated next to First Lady Melania Trump, who is behind the administration’s push to combat vaping, the president added that he plans to bar “all non-tobacco flavored vaping products from the market.”

The president’s comments come a day after the first lady tweeted about recent deaths caused by vaping and called on Health and Human Services to act: “I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children. We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.”

However, early reports indicate that in most cases, health issues caused by vaping were triggered by black market THC vape cartridges containing mystery chemicals — products completely unrelated to the flavored nicotine juices that the administration is targeting.

The best selling product offered by Juul Labs, which holds a commanding market share in the rising e-cigarette industry, is their mint flavored pods, which presumably would be banned under Trump’s proposal to take non-tobacco flavored options off shelves. After a government crackdown on vaping flavors like mango, mint Juul pods shot up in popularity and currently account for nearly 75 percent of the company’s total sales, according to data published by the New York Post.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com