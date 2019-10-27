President Donald Trump used a portion of his address on the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in order to say talk about how “brilliant” the terror network is at using the Internet.

Trump opened up his address to questions after announcing Baghdadi’s death and sharing extensive details about how the mission went for U.S. Special Operations. At one point, Trump was asked to elaborate on how the timing for the raid was set up amid his decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria.

Trump responded by telling reporters that he spent years asking officials to locate Baghdadi, lamenting that other neutralized terrorist operatives “weren’t recognizable” like Baghdadi was. Eventually, he started saying “these people are very smart” in terms of how ISIS has used the Internet for their terror agenda while avoiding technological pitfalls.

“They are not into the use of cell phones any more. They’re very technically brilliant. They use the Internet better than almost anybody in the world, perhaps other than Donald Trump. But they use the Internet incredibly well, and what they’ve done with the Internet and through recruiting and everything, and that is why he died look a dog, he died like a coward.”

Watch above, via CNN.

