Trump Issues Forceful Condemnation of El Paso Shooting: ‘Act of Cowardice’

By Connor MannionAug 3rd, 2019, 10:03 pm

President Donald Trump strongly condemned the shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 20 people dead and over two dozen people injured, saying it was an “act of cowardice.”

“I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,” the president said.

Earlier in the day, Trump commented on the shooting as it was still being investigated.

“Reports are very bad, many killed,” Trump said earlier Saturday.

