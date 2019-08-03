Trump Issues Forceful Condemnation of El Paso Shooting: ‘Act of Cowardice’

President Donald Trump strongly condemned the shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 20 people dead and over two dozen people injured, saying it was an “act of cowardice.”

Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

….Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Trump commented on the shooting as it was still being investigated.

“Reports are very bad, many killed,” Trump said earlier Saturday.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

