Trump Issues His Daily Attack on Dem Congresswomen: Omar is an ‘America Hating Anti-Semite’

By Ken MeyerJul 23rd, 2019, 9:23 am

President Donald Trump issued his daily missive aimed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar on Tuesday morning via, of course, Twitter.

Trump kicked off the Twitter spree with a dubious claim: that a new poll found only 11% of Americans in favor of impeachment. It isn’t clear where Trump is getting his figures from — NBC & Wall Street Journal’s recent poll had support for impeachment at 21% — the president continued to bash the “Squad” for calling on his impeachment.

This comes amid the continued fallout from his go-back-where-you-came-from tweets and the “send her back” chants from his campaign rally in North Carolina.

About an hour later: Trump continued to hone in on Omar — whom he derided as an “America hating anti-Semite” — saying she and her colleagues are a “Nightmare for America!”

Trump has sought to cast the progressive congresswomen as anti-American ever since his “go back” tweets were widely condemned as a racist attack on four lawmakers of color. In an attempt to win the messaging battle, the Washington Post reported, he has pivoted to the claim he was merely instructing the lawmakers to love the U.S. or leave it.

[Photo via Nichola Kamm/Getty Images]

