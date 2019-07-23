President Donald Trump issued his daily missive aimed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar on Tuesday morning via, of course, Twitter.

Trump kicked off the Twitter spree with a dubious claim: that a new poll found only 11% of Americans in favor of impeachment. It isn’t clear where Trump is getting his figures from — NBC & Wall Street Journal’s recent poll had support for impeachment at 21% — the president continued to bash the “Squad” for calling on his impeachment.

This comes amid the continued fallout from his go-back-where-you-came-from tweets and the “send her back” chants from his campaign rally in North Carolina.

Newest Poll: Only 11% in favor of starting ridiculous impeachment hearings. Well, let’s see: We have the Best Economy in History, the Best Employment Numbers in History, Most People Working in History, Highest Stock Market in History, Biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts in History,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

….Best and Newest Military (almost totally rebuilt from the depleted military I took over) in History, Best V.A. in History (Choice), and MUCH, MUCH MORE. Gee, let’s impeach the President. The “Squad” (AOC Plus 3) and other Dems suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

About an hour later: Trump continued to hone in on Omar — whom he derided as an “America hating anti-Semite” — saying she and her colleagues are a “Nightmare for America!”

In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State! “We are going to be a nightmare to the President,” she say. No, AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Trump has sought to cast the progressive congresswomen as anti-American ever since his “go back” tweets were widely condemned as a racist attack on four lawmakers of color. In an attempt to win the messaging battle, the Washington Post reported, he has pivoted to the claim he was merely instructing the lawmakers to love the U.S. or leave it.

[Photo via Nichola Kamm/Getty Images]

