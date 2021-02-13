Trump Issues Statement on Senate Acquittal, Calls Impeachment ‘Greatest Witch Hunt in History’ of U.S.

Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement, immediately following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial over incitement of the January 6, 2021 assault on the United States capitol.

“It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel, and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree,” the statement says. “I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issue of the day without malice and without hate.”

“This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country,” it continues. “No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.”

Trump talks about the “work ahead” in his statement, indicating that his leadership role in the GOP is not over, as was amply demonstrated through the last five days by the Senate GOP.

Trump statement makes clear he’s not going away: “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you…” pic.twitter.com/vOCD30rTqW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021

This post may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]