Trump Jokingly Flees White House Podium After Dr. Deborah Birx Says She Had a Fever This Weekend
President Donald Trump fled the podium in the White House briefing room as part of a bit Monday night after a member of the coronavirus task force revealed she had a “low-grade fever” over the weekend.
“You’ll notice I was not here over the weekend,” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House response coordinator on the coronavirus task force said at Monday’s briefing. “Saturday, I had a little low-grade fever.”
“Uh oh,” Trump said, fleeing the podium.
“I’m meticulous. I’m a physician,” Birx continued, rolling her eyes. She said she went to Walter Reed: “I got a test late Saturday night and I’m negative. I stayed home another day… just to make sure. That’s how we protect one another.”
“Phew,” Trump said theatrically.
