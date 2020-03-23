President Donald Trump fled the podium in the White House briefing room as part of a bit Monday night after a member of the coronavirus task force revealed she had a “low-grade fever” over the weekend.

“You’ll notice I was not here over the weekend,” Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House response coordinator on the coronavirus task force said at Monday’s briefing. “Saturday, I had a little low-grade fever.”

“Uh oh,” Trump said, fleeing the podium.

“I’m meticulous. I’m a physician,” Birx continued, rolling her eyes. She said she went to Walter Reed: “I got a test late Saturday night and I’m negative. I stayed home another day… just to make sure. That’s how we protect one another.”

“Phew,” Trump said theatrically.

