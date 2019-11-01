Trump Lashes Out at Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio: ‘NYC is Getting Dirty and Unsafe’

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claiming “New York can never be great again” under their leadership.

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio,” Trump said, also including an apparent hit at CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Trump also complained that taxes are too high, which Cuomo said earlier today was a result of Trump’s federal tax cut via the elimination of a deduction, and that the city is “dirty and unsafe” as the overall city crime rate is hitting lows according to the New York City Police Department.

I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio. Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….in New York, and another reason they are leaving. Taxes and energy costs are way too high, Upstate is being allowed to die as other nearby states frack & drill for Gold (oil) while reducing taxes & creating jobs by the thousands. NYC is getting dirty & unsafe again, as…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….our great police are being disrespected, even with water dumped on them, because a Mayor and Governor just don’t “have their backs.” New York’s Finest must be cherished, respected and loved. Too many prople are leaving our special New York. Great leaders would work…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

…..with a President and Federal Government that wants our wonerful City and State to flourish and thrive. I Love New York! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Trump also said “Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York, and another reason they are leaving.”

Earlier on MSNBC, Gov. Cuomo had guessed that Trump was moving out of New York because federal prosecutors are seeking his state tax returns.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]