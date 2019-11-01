comScore

Trump Lashes Out at Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio: ‘NYC is Getting Dirty and Unsafe’

By Connor MannionNov 1st, 2019, 5:26 pm

Roberto Schimdt/AFP/Getty

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claiming “New York can never be great again” under their leadership.

“I love New York, but New York can never be great again under the current leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo (the brother of Fredo), or Mayor Bill DeBlasio,” Trump said, also including an apparent hit at CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Trump also complained that taxes are too high, which Cuomo said earlier today was a result of Trump’s federal tax cut via the elimination of a deduction, and that the city is “dirty and unsafe” as the overall city crime rate is hitting lows according to the New York City Police Department.

Trump also said “Cuomo has weaponized the prosecutors to do his dirty work (and to keep him out of jams), a reason some don’t want to be in New York, and another reason they are leaving.”

Earlier on MSNBC, Gov. Cuomo had guessed that Trump was moving out of New York because federal prosecutors are seeking his state tax returns.

