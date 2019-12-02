President Donald Trump lashed out at MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd on Monday morning for his contentious interview with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

“Thank you to Great Republican @SenJohnKennedy for the job he did in representing both the Republican Party and myself against Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd on Meet the Depressed!” Trump wrote.

Todd spoke with Kennedy on Meet the Press Sunday about his comments the week before to Fox’s Chris Wallace that both Ukraine and Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election in 2016.

Pointing out that U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Russia interfered in 2016 — despite attempts to frame Ukraine for the interference — Todd asked Kennedy: “Are you at all concerned you are doing Russian intelligence work here?”

