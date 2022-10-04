Trump Lashes Out at ‘Fake News Media’ Over Herschel Walker’s Abortion Bombshell: ‘Trying to Destroy a Man’ With ‘True Greatness in His Future’

Former President Donald Trump attacked the media while defending Herschel Walker over the newly-reported abortion bombshell for the Republican Senate candidate he endorsed.

“Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats,” Trump declared in a statement on Tuesday. “Interestingly, I’ve heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don’t. Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct.”

Trump issues statement defending Walker: “Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct.” pic.twitter.com/sUF4QSOiLR — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) October 4, 2022

Trump declined to elaborate on these so-called “horrible things” people ought to know about Walker’s opponent, the Democratic incumbent senator. The ex-president also refused to address any of the evidence The Daily Beast cited in their report that Walker — an anti-abortion absolutist — impregnated his girlfriend in 2009 and then paid for her to have the procedure. The Beast broke the story after speaking with the woman, who produced a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a bank deposit receipt with a check from Walker, and a “get well” card that — according to Walker’s own son — has his dad’s handwriting on it.

“They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past,” Trump went on. “It’s very important for our Country and the Great State of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election. With all that Herschel has accomplished, when you come from Georgia, and you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist. Don’t!”

When the story broke on Monday, Walker called the story a “flat-out lie” and threatened to sue the Beast for defamation by the next morning. It’s Tuesday, however, and Walker’s lawyer decided not to follow through on that threat, saying “no final decision has been made on the future handling of this matter.”

