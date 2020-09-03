President Donald Trump once again lashed out at Fox News for their poll showing Joe Biden has the upper hand on him in multiple categories for the 2020 election.

“Fox News Polls are, as in the past, Fake News,” Trump fumed on Twitter. “They have been from the beginning, way off in 2016. Get a new pollster. I believe we are leading BIG!”

.@FoxNews Polls are, as in the past, Fake News. They have been from the beginning, way off in 2016. Get a new pollster. I believe we are leading BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Trump continued by calling Fox’s survey a “suppression poll” and blaming it for a downturn in the stock market.

Do you notice that any time Fake News Suppression Polls are put out, like @FoxNews, the Stock Market goes DOWN. We are going to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Trump’s tweet comes after his 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, used part of an interview with Fox & Friends to rip on the network’s latest polling. This also comes after numerous past instances of Trump wailing over Fox News’ polling whenever it yields any unflattering data analysis on him.

The poll drew Trump’s ire from the fact that it shows Biden leading him in 3 of the states they’re fighting to win in the 2020 election. The poll also says Biden scores higher on “policing and criminal justice” among likely voters in Wisconsin, which is highly relevant to the election since national unrest and the violent riots in Kenosha have become a political flashpoint for both candidates’ campaigns.

