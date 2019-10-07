President Donald Trump lashed out at the impeachment inquiry during a press conference on a trade deal, saying “you can’t impeach a president for doing a great job.”

Trump was attacking Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for leading the inquiry against him, telling reporters “You can’t impeach a president for doing a great job. You can’t impeach a president for having the lowest and best unemployment numbers that we’ve had in 51 years. You can’t impeach a president for tax cuts and regulation cuts and creating — and even the ambassador would say the strongest economy in the world. We have the strongest economy in the world. This is a scam.”

“Nancy Pelosi knew all of this stuff,” Trump said. “She knew everything about it. She didn’t do anything about it. I’ll tell you what, they should really be looked at very strongly because what they did is unthinkable. What they did to this country is unthinkable and it’s lucky that I’m the president because I guess, very few people could handle it.

Trump then referred to some apparently nonexistent poll going up for him saying ” I think they said 17 points in the last two or three days. I’ve never had that one. I’ve never had that one.”

Trump then concluded his speech by thanking the Japanese ambassador for coming.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com