Former President Donald Trump lauded Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un while going after the top ranks of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Speaking at a rally in Commerce, GA on Saturday, the former president noted that he played a clip from the movie Patton ahead of his address because he wanted to make a statement about the current brass of the U.S. military.

“Where the hell are our General Pattons?!” Trump said.

He went on to attack one general in particular, Gen. Mark Milley — the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump claimed Milley argued that it would be far cheaper to leave military equipment behind in Afghanistan than to remove it.

“That’s when I realized he was a frickin’ idiot,” Trump said. “That’s what happened. He said it’s cheaper. I’ll never forget it.”

From there the former president praised Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong Un — recalling fondly his two summits with the latter.

“He’s a smart guy, he’s a tough guy,” Trump said of the North Korean leader.

On Xi, Trump remarked, “he runs 1.5 billion people with an iron fist. Yeah, I think he’s pretty smart.”

And on the Russian leader, Trump mused, “they ask me, ‘Is Putin smart?’ Yeah, Putin’s smart.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

