Trump Lawyer Bruce Castor Defends Much Maligned Trial Performance: I Don’t Like Legal Experts ‘Saying I’m Stupid’

He was the laughing stock of Twitter, blasted on cable news, and even managed to anger his own client. But former President Donald Trump’s attorney is defending his much-maligned work on Day 1 of the impeachment trial.

Speaking with Fox News, attorney Bruce Castor bristled at the notion that the network’s sources indicated Trump was not happy with him — and added that the former president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, gave him a vote of confidence.

“You need to check those sources because that has not been communicated to me by the president or anybody associated with the president,” Castor said. “Including Mark Meadows, who specifically came to the Capitol yesterday to tell me don’t read news coverage.”

That coverage — even, and especially, from commentators typically friendly to the Trump cause — was less than flattering. Sean Hannity called Castor’s argument “meandering,” and Laura Ingraham said Castor’s performance was “terrible.”

The beleaguered attorney stood behind his work — defending his decision to change his argument on the fly after Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) emotional opening statement.

“I don’t like reading bad stuff about me in the newspaper any more than anyone else does, or my legal colleagues around the country saying I’m stupid, but the reason I made the change was precisely so that in lowering the temperature in the room, the public coverage would be more about what I said than about what the House Managers said,” Castor said.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]