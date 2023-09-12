Trump Levels Absurd New Accusation at Biden, Alleges He’s Taking ‘Kickback’ on $6 Billion 9/11 Hostage Deal With Iran

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for his release of funds as part of a hostage exchange deal with Iran on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Monday, even baselessly suggesting that Biden was taking a “kickback” on the $6 billion sent to Iran.

“So, lets get this straight! We did a hostage TRADE with Iran. We gave them 5 very tough, smart people that they desperately wanted. We likewise got back 5 people BUT, we also gave them 6 BILLION DOLLARS!” observed Trump on Truth Social Tuesday before pivoting away from his reasonable criticism to make the outrageous accusation.

“How much of a kickback does Crooked Joe Biden get? Does anyone realize how much money 6 Billion Dollars is? When I was President, I got back 58 hostages for ZERO money. Remember Pastor Brunson? It sets a TERRIBLE precedent. Republicans, call out the 25th Amendment, NOW! Biden is INCOMPETENT!” he continued.

As part of the deal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a waiver allowing Iran to access $6 billion in oil money previously tied up thanks to U.S. sanctions.

In a statement, Blinken wrote that in order to facilitate the release of the American prisoners, “the United States has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently held in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in restricted Iranian funds held in (South Korea) to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill have offered more reasonable critiques of the deal sans the baseless corruption allegations against Biden.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) accused Biden of “paying ransom to the world’s state sponsor of terrorism,” and desecrating the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) echoed that criticism.

“It’s ridiculous for US to be blackmailed into paying $6B for hostages which will help indirectly finance the number 1 foreign policy of Iran: terrorism ,” argued Grassley. “Last time it was $1.7B traded for hostages next time it will probably be $10B the price keeps going up & up.”

National Security Council Adrienne Watson — who was personally criticized for her praise of Saudi Arabia on Monday — said that “What is being pursued here is an arrangement wherein we secure the release of 5 wrongfully held Americans,” and called it “a sensitive and ongoing process.”

