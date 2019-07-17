President Donald Trump called up Daily Mail political editor David Martosko to talk up how he thinks this week has gone for him thus far, even as the House condemned his tweets as racist.

Trump and Martosko — who said that Trump “called me unexpectedly” — spoke ahead of the president’s rally Wednesday night. POTUS teased he will “talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)!”

Trump said he’s “not unhappy” with the way things have unfolded, ripping Democrats for playing the “race card”:

‘Look, they played the race card on Nancy Pelosi.’ he said. ‘She then – it’s one of the all-time classics, they played it on Nancy Pelosi! And I came to her defense,’ Trump added, . ‘She then, a week later, played it on me!’ he added. ‘It was rather amazing.’

Over the weekend, Trump said of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.” (Three of them were born in the United States.)

Regarding the four congresswomen he targeted in his tweets, Trump said, “They try and make themselves out to be innocent!… Take a look at their quotes from the last two years. You won’t even believe the horror – the horrible quotes that they have.”

