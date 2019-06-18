comScore
VIDEO

Trump Mocked for Launching His 2020 Campaign Against Hillary Clinton: He’s ‘Totally Ready For Her’

By Caleb EcarmaJun 18th, 2019, 9:52 pm

President Donald Trump was mocked on Twitter Tuesday night after he dedicated a significant amount of his official re-election campaign launch speech to attacking Hillary Clinton, despite the former secretary of state’s absence from politics since her presidential election loss in 2016.

He mentioned Clinton at least eight times throughout the rally, according to the transcript generating service Grabien, which prompted the Orlando, Florida crowd to return to their “lock her up!” chants — a staple of the 2016 campaign.

“Just before the [2016] election, the FBI told President Obama about possible Russian interference and he did nothing because he thought Hillary Clinton, cricket Hillary, was going to win,” Trump said at one point during the speech. “That’s why he did nothing. He did nothing. I built up the military, imposed sanctions on Russia and provided alternative energy sources for all over Europe that competed very, very strongly with Russia.”

As can be expected every time Trump uses one of these campaign stump speeches to attack Clinton, the media was quick to note that she is not actually running in the upcoming race, with one reporter pointing out that the president is “not even trying to update his material.” Check out a few of the reactions on Twitter below:

Watch several of Trump’s Clinton mentions above, via C-SPAN 2.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Caleb Ecarma

Caleb Ecarma is a reporter at Mediaite. Email him here: caleb@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter here: @calebecarma

You may also like: