President Donald Trump was mocked on Twitter Tuesday night after he dedicated a significant amount of his official re-election campaign launch speech to attacking Hillary Clinton, despite the former secretary of state’s absence from politics since her presidential election loss in 2016.

He mentioned Clinton at least eight times throughout the rally, according to the transcript generating service Grabien, which prompted the Orlando, Florida crowd to return to their “lock her up!” chants — a staple of the 2016 campaign.

“Just before the [2016] election, the FBI told President Obama about possible Russian interference and he did nothing because he thought Hillary Clinton, cricket Hillary, was going to win,” Trump said at one point during the speech. “That’s why he did nothing. He did nothing. I built up the military, imposed sanctions on Russia and provided alternative energy sources for all over Europe that competed very, very strongly with Russia.”

As can be expected every time Trump uses one of these campaign stump speeches to attack Clinton, the media was quick to note that she is not actually running in the upcoming race, with one reporter pointing out that the president is “not even trying to update his material.” Check out a few of the reactions on Twitter below:

When Hillary Clinton runs in 2020, Trump is totally ready for her. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) June 19, 2019

Breaking: Trump kicks off campaign against Hillary Clinton — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) June 19, 2019

Trump is still out here attacking Hillary Clinton for saying “deplorables.” Going after Hillary has been a centerpiece of his reelection campaign launch speech. He’s not even trying to update his material. pic.twitter.com/GNkMoTdozx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019

Trump has talked a lot about Hillary Clinton, who’s not running, but so far not about Joe Biden or any of the Democrats who actually are. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 19, 2019

based on this speech so far, gonna be a tough race for hillary clinton — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) June 19, 2019

Trump is, so far, going much harder at Hillary Clinton than at any Democrat; he hasn’t yet launched into an extended attack on any of his potential 2020 opponents. In many ways, this sounds like a 2016 rally. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 19, 2019

By my count, President Trump has mentioned Hillary Clinton (at least) 7 times tonight in the span of about 30 minutes. Seven! — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 19, 2019

I’ve been overoptimistic in the past. But I just don’t think he’s going to beat Hillary this time. https://t.co/xNG22H7fGL — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) June 19, 2019

I’m old enough to remember when right-wingers savaged Obama for supposedly talking too much about the problems left by Bush. https://t.co/F1LPm13R3F — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) June 19, 2019

Watch several of Trump’s Clinton mentions above, via C-SPAN 2.

