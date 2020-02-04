President Donald Trump ridiculed Democrats amid the ongoing debacle of their Iowa Caucus results.

As Trump handily won the Iowa Republican Caucus on Monday night, Democrats came under siege by critics and the media when technical problems and organizational breakdowns forced the party to delay announcing who won the vote.

Trump pronounced the caucus “an unmitigated disaster,” adding he’s the only person who can call himself a winner from the disarray.

“Nothing works, just like they ran the Country,” said Trump. “Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.'”

