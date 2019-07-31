President Donald Trump took to Twitter this afternoon to mock CNN’s ratings for the first night of the second round of Democratic presidential debates.

Trump, who has mocked the network over their ratings before, tonight tweeted, “Very low ratings for the Democratic Debate last night — they’re desperate for Trump!”

8.69 million viewers watched the CNN debate, with 2.52 million in the 25-54 demo.

