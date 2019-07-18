President Donald Trump says he is nominating lawyer Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, as his new Secretary of Labor.

I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new Secretary of Labor. Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

….working with labor and everyone else. He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Trump is in need of a new Labor Secretary following the resignation of Alex Acosta. Acosta resigned following reignited criticism of his handling of a 2008 plea deal involving accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York Times reported that Scalia previously worked as a Labor Department lawyer in the President George W. Bush administration and currently works as a partner at the corporate law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He is also a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

